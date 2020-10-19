Mustapa: detailed statistics vital for government plans

KUALA LUMPUR: Detailed statistics are much needed to enable the government to draw up plans and ensure effective resource distribution right down to district level, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (pix).

He said efforts to improve the rakyat’s well-being necessitated precise decisions that are based on proofs and facts.

”With the availability of accurate statistics, the utilisation of the country’s resources for planning and nation building can be carried out efficiently and effectively,” he said at the launch of the ‘My Local Stats 2019’ publication here today.

The publication is printed in conjunction with MyStats Day 2020 to be held on Oct 20 together with World Statistics Day.

The minister said the availability of My Local Stats would enable assessments and comparison to be made on the development gap among the districts.

“I am certain that with these statistics, various studies at the district level apart from the index findings at the district administrative level can be carried out.

”Hence, the My Local Stats publication is vital to give an accurate picture of the current local situation,” he added.

Mustapa said the publication will become an important reference and factual source in drafting and carrying out government policies for nation building and the rakyat’s well-being in realising the government’s plans.

The My Local Stats is the first publication at the district level and the third at the state level which contains 20 socio-economic statistics fields in addition to 20 new schedules at the district level in contrast with the last publication. — Bernama