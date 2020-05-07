Mustapa urges SMEs to be more radical in boosting digital technology skills

KUALA LUMPUR: The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been urged to be more radical in enhancing their digital technology skills in order to be on par with its peers in other developed countries.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (pix) is making this call after finding there are SMEs that do not understand the technology and hence have failed to benefit from it.

“There are SMEs that are knowledgeable, efficient and ready in e-commerce, but there are also those that have not realised its relevance. Therefore, exposure (to the technology) will be increased,” he said in an interview during TV3’s Malaysia Hari Ini programme.

“It is time we changed radically in terms of lifestyle, implementation method and strategy in line with the current digital world,” he said.

Mustapa said SMEs armed with digital technology are more dynamic in expanding their business operations and optimising productivity.

Citing an example, he noted that the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority’s (FAMA) online marketing platform, Agrobazaar Online, recorded encouraging sales throughout the Movement Control Order period.

He noted that Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is actively promoting digital technology, including through online courses, to enhance the operations, productivity and competitiveness of SMEs.

On concerns of various parties on the reopening of almost all economic sectors starting May 4, Mustapa said the decision on the Conditional Movement Control Order was made carefully.

“There are those who say it is too early, but such views and debates are normal in the early stages. But for the government, we had advice from the Health Ministry.

“It is time for us to look at the economic position, as the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package is only a temporary measure and it is important for companies to resume operations,” he explained. — Bernama