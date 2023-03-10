Mustapha: 188,102 housewives contribute to Socso’s SKSSR

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 188,102 housewives nationwide have contributed to the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) as of Sept 24.

Deputy Minister of Human Resources Mustapha Sakmud (pix) said since SKSSR was introduced in December 2022, a total of 476 cases had been processed by Socso involving domestic problems, disability, and death with a total benefit payment of RM621,953.

“This figure dismisses the view that housewives do not need protection coverage. From the number, on average of 47.6 cases are processed every month or at least one case every day,“ he said when speaking at the Madani Aspiration Carnival and Ayuh Daftar Suri@Perkeso campaign at the Bandar Tun Razak Sports Complex here today.

Therefore, he called on housewives to contribute to SKSSR for their own safety and well-being, especially with a subscription of only RM120 per year.

According to him, out of the total of 188,102 SKSSR contributors, 3,220 of them are in Kuala Lumpur.

In another development, Mustapha said that the Active Labour Market Policy (ALMP) pioneered by Perkeso recorded 448,311 job seekers who were able to obtain jobs for the period from January to August 31 last year.

Regarding the Madani Aspiration Carnival, Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the programme brought together about 20 employers and provided more than 3,000 job opportunities in various sectors and fields.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage employers to support the Ministry of Human Resources Hire Local Workers campaign,

“The campaign, which started on June 4 gives local workers the opportunity to get better and stable jobs,” she said.

The carnival, opened by Dr Wan Azizah, was also attended by Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Aiman ​​Athirah Sabu, Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok Suh Sim and Perkeso Group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed. -Bernama