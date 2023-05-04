Mustapha: AI technology won’t reduce job opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR: Artificial intelligence (AI) technology will not reduce job opportunities because it cannot completely replace human workers, said Deputy Human Resource Minister Mustapha Sakmud.

He said the government is in the midst of producing a skilled workforce to manage and operate AI technology.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew, who wanted to know the government’s measures to take advantage of AI while reducing its impact on jobs.

Mustapha said the Skills Development Department (JPK) had also developed 182 national job skills standards related to the digital field to provide a reference for all training providers, especially technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, in training the country’s skilled talents.

“Among the areas are programming, broadcasting, publishing and telecommunications. The ministry, through the Manpower Department (JTM), is also working to empower TVET education which also contributes to the preparation of skilled workers in the digital field and maintenance of cyber security lab infrastructure at the Kuala Langat Industrial Training Institute.

“There are also training programmes and professional certification for teaching staff at JTM institutions in the field of cyber security,” he said.

To increase youth participation in the digital field, Mustapha said JPK also organised international and youth-level skills competitions every year involving the participation of 1,300 youth. - Bernama