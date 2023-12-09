Mustapha: Don’t mar Malaysia Day celebrations with demonstration

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth’s plan to hold a demonstration on Malaysia Day will mar the national festival which should be celebrated in full harmony, Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary Mustapha Sakmud (pix) said.

He said Malaysia Day this year was very meaningful because the country was about to celebrate 60 years of the formation of Malaysia.

“By right, this 60th anniversary should be used to educate the younger generation about the history and essence of Malaysia’s formation and how we plan the country’s future agenda.

“Inviting the younger generation to demonstrate on a day that coincides with the Malaysia Day celebrations not only disrespects this national festival, but sends a bad message to the younger generation of this country,” he said in a statement here today.

In this regard, Mustapha, who is also Deputy Human Resources Minister, hoped that the younger generation who loves the country would think rationally and not get caught up in the call to demonstrate.

The Sepanggar MP said the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is working hard to ensure that the country’s younger generation can enjoy a better life through access to quality education, new job opportunities, progressive wages and a comprehensive protection network.

“Let us celebrate the 60th anniversary of Malaysia Day together with new determination and enthusiasm to ensure that this country will continue to be empowered and become one of the economic giants in this region,” he said. -Bernama