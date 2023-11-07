Mustapha: Employers must allow workers to return to hometown to vote

MARANG: Employers must allow their workers to return to their respective hometowns to cast their vote in the six-state elections next month, said Deputy Human Resources Minister Mustapha Sakmud.

However, he said the ministry had no plans to issue a circular on the matter, citing existing provisions in the Election Offences Act 1954.

“The existing act states that employers can be fined up to RM5,000 or sentenced to jail for up to one year if they refuse to allow their employees to exercise their right to vote.

“All employers must comply with the act and allow their employees to return to their hometowns to vote...and for employees, if you are not allowed to return to your hometown to vote, please file a report to the Department of Labour or our other related agencies for further action,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the East Zone 2023 TRIPARTITE Engagement Session at the Marang Industrial Training Institute, here today.

The Election Commission has set the six state polls to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with the nomination on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama