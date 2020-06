IPOH: Mutton briyani, dhal curry and chicken varuval are among the dishes to be prepared by Youtuber couple, ‘Sugu Pavithra’ if Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visits their home.

S. Pavithra, 28, said the menu was chosen because biryani rice was among speciality dishes served especially when cooked with mutton for special guests.

She said that varuval chicken is one of the popular dishes of the Indian community where the chicken is fried before cooked with certain ingredients for dry gravy.

Both the wife and her husband, farm worker M. Sugu, 28, never thought the Prime Minister would mention their names when announcing the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) which was broadcast live nationwide.

“Why us? It is hard to believe because we’re just ordinary people,“ said Pavithra who found it hard to believe their names being heard on television and radio yesterday afternoon.

Appreciating the Prime Minister’s concern for them, Pavithra said they would step up efforts to achieve more success and improve their lives.

“If we can afford it, we want to open an eatery as advised by Prime Minister,“ said the mother of two.

Muhyiddin, in announcing Penjana, said he hoped that Sugu and Pavithra would improve their skills and open a restaurant one day.

“Then we can taste their varuval chicken,“ said Muhyiddin, who gave some gifts to the couple including a tripod last month.

On May 8 Bernama published a news feature on YouTuber ‘Sugu Pavithra’ which won the hearts of the people of various races for uploading cooking videos in Bahasa Malaysia. - Bernama