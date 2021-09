KOTA BHARU: The Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) will determine whether the teachings of a group called ‘Perjalanan Mimpi Yang Terakhir’ (PMYT) are deviant or not, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (pix).

In this regard, he said a discussion on the matter would be held with the committee to ensure further action could be taken.

“We view this matter seriously and we leave it to the state religious authorities to decide because it is under the state’s jurisdiction,” he said.

He said this to reporters after presenting outstanding student awards via drive-through at the Kampung Landak community service centre in Pengkalan Chepa, here today.

Recently, a woman, believed to be the leader of PMYT, has gone viral after claiming that the Third World War would start in Sabah and that she would lead her team to find Imam Mahdi to fight the enemy.

Ahmad Marzuk also said that the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) was aware of the issue and the police had begun an investigation into the matter.

“...the woman is believed to have been involved in deviant religious teachings and matters related to national security. Our priority now is to ensure security in the country,” he said.

According to him, investigation should be carried out to ensure the true teachings of Islam were not marred by deviant teachings.- Bernama