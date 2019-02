KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian government surveillance vessel MV Polaris was within the boundary lines of the Johor Baru port during a collision incident on Feb 9.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said Malaysia’s official stand on the position of the vessel has been notified to Singapore.

However, he said Singapore was still holding on to its allegation that the Malaysian-owned vessel was in disputed waters during the incident which happened at 2.28pm.

“Polaris was within the limits of the Johor Baru port boundary line, that is our stand, but since it occurred in disputed waters, Singapore has questioned the matter.

“However, we are convinced that Polaris was still within the boundaries of the country. This stand has been conveyed to Singapore.

“However, they still claim that Polaris was in disputed waters, so we are working on resolving the issue,“ he told reporters after officiating the launch of the book titled “10 Principles for Moderate Malaysians” here today.

On Feb 9, the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was reported to have said in a statement that an incident took place at 2.28pm, when a bulk carrier ship registered in Greece, MV Pireas, was on its way from Singapore to its next stop at the Tanjung Pelepas port when it grazed the Malaysian vessel, Polaris.

Wisma Putra, in a statement then, said MV Pireas was seen entering the Johor Baru Port limit, in Malaysian waters, at 2.15pm.

“During communication with Polaris, Pireas responded that it will steer clear of Polaris. Despite the clear communication and definitive instructions given, the collision happened on first contact until both vessels were cleared of each other at 1436hrs,“ it said.

“Although clear and definitive communication was provided, the collision occurred causing both ships to sway far apart from each other at 2.36pm,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry in a statement confirmed that the Greek vessel and its crew had been detained by the Marine Department for purposes of a preliminary inquiry as per Section 334(1) of the Malaysian Shipping Ordinance 1952.

Saifuddin said the Malaysia-Singapore dispute, including the issue of the collision of the two vessels, was not caused by the action of Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian who patrolled the waters on Jan 9.

“This has nothing to do with Datuk Osman, but involves territorial disputes (between Malaysia and Singapore),” Saifuddin said.