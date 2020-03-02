My case not dropped, just postponed for today, says Zahid Hamidi

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his ongoing court case was only postponed for one day and has not been dropped.

He said the trial would resume tomorrow.

“The case has not been dropped,” he said in a statement.

“Insya-Allah (God willing), I will clear my name in court without the case being dismissed,” he asserted.

Ahmad Zahid is facing 47 charges involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

“I want the court to make a decision,” he added. — Bernama