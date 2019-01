SHAH ALAM: The eldest son of slain Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu told the High Court here today that his father, a top Mongolian rap and hip-hop singer, refused to take him in after his mother died in 2006.

Bayarkhuu Bayarjargal, 21, who had his name changed from Mungunshagai Bayarjargal, said his father, Bayarjargal Bayasgalam, also known as ‘Madai’, had remarried and had children with his new wife.

“My father clearly told me he was married again. He has other children and he refused to take me in. He apologised to me for not being there when I grew up. As a son, I felt he do not want me.

“I met him in 2011 for the first time. Before 2011, I have no connection with him and when I met him in 2011, he said he just came back from the United Kingdom,“ he said when testifying during a hearing of a civil suit on Altantuya’s murder.

He said this when cross-examined by counsel Manjeet Singh Dhillon, who represents Abdul Razak Baginda, one of the defendants named in the suit.

Manjeet: Do you know when your parents were divorced?

Bayarkhuu: From the conversation between my grandmother and grandfather, I got to know that they divorced before I turned a year old.

Manjeet: Do you know that, three years before 2006, your mother had stopped your father from seeing you?

Bayarkhuu: I have no idea.

Manjeet: You had changed your name to Bayarkhuu Bayarjargal from Mungunshagai Bayarjargal because you want your name to be similar like your father’s name Bayarjargal Bayasgalam? You choose the name because you are really proud of him?

Bayarkhuu: I disagree. “Bayar” in Mongolian is joy. It’s a popular name and the name was chosen by my grandfather, and not because I’m proud of him (father).

When explaining more about his father, who was a lead singer of the Khar Sarnai (Black Rose) band, Bayarkhuu said he (father) did not attend Altantuya’s wake, despite learning of her death.

Meanwhile, when cross-examined by senior federal counsel Jasmee Hameeza Jaafar, who acted for the Malaysian government, Bayarkhuu said his father did not provide any financial assistance to support his education.

“My grandfather had supported my education,“ said the Business Management graduate from the National University of Mongolia.

Altantuya’s father Dr Shaariibuu Setev and wife Altantsetseg Sanjaa and their two grandsons, including Bayarkhuu, filed the RM100 million suit on June 4, 2007.

However, the name of the other grandson, Altanshagai Munkhtulga, was later removed as a plaintiff following his death two years ago.

The other defendants named were two former policemen, Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar, and the Malaysian government.

In the statement of claim, the family alleged that Altantuya’s death had caused them mental shock and psychological trauma, entitling them to be compensated with exemplary and aggravated damages.

The hearing before Judge Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera continues on May 6. — Bernama