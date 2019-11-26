“My health is improving,“ says Pilah state assemblyman

SEREMBAN: Pilah state assemblyman Mohamad Nazaruddin Sabtu (pix) today said his health was getting better, enabling him to attend the State Assembly sitting which took place today.

He said his health condition had improved lately and he was feeling better than prior to this.

‘’Thank god, I am healthy ... better than before this, as such I am here,’’ he told reporters, here today.

He said this when asked on his health after the Negri Sembilan State Assembly morning session sitting.

Yesterday, a video went viral on Facebook concerning Mohamad Nazaruddin, who was said to have refused to exit his vehicle to attend the sitting although he was already in the compound of Wisma Negeri.

When met by reporters, Mohamad Nazaruddin was seen as quite weak and only gave short answers to questions. - Bernama