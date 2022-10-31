My service track record will be BN manifesto: Saravanan

TAPAH: Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said today that his service track record as the elected representative in Tapah parliamentary constituency for the last three terms would be part of the MIC and Barisan Nasional (BN) 15th General Election (GE15) manifesto.

The MIC deputy president said people could evaluate the development aspect, infrastructure, human capital and job opportunities available, to compare with other candidates.

“Anyone can contest in Tapah and bring their manifesto. I cannot force people to vote for me. I believe that people can judge for themselves and are more mature since the last GE.

“Whoever contests (in Tapah), my track record will be the manifesto,” he told Bernama after a Deepavali programme here.

In GE14, Saravanan won the Tapah parliamentary seat with a 614-vote majority to defeat PAS and Pakatan Harapan candidates who contested using the PKR logo.

Recently, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli announced that the party would continue to contest in Tapah in the upcoming GE. – Bernama