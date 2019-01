KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said today that his son who was held for suspected drug abuse will be subjected to the same laws just as others held for such offences.

He said the police had notified him of the arrest of Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad, 31, today.

“My family and I leave it to the authorities to take action on him in accordance with existing laws. My son is no different from the children of others and is subjected to the country’s laws.” he said in a brief statement.

Ahmad Saiful was detained by Dang Wangi police after he tested positive for a banned substance during an anti-narcotics operation past midnight at Jalan Ampang here.

Over 100 people were screened by police in the operation.

It is learnt that Ahmad Saiful who was held at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters was freed on bail in the evening yesterday.