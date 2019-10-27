My standpoint on native customary rights land measurement never changed: Baru

BETONG: Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian (pix) yesterday denied allegations on social media that he had agreed with the move taken by the state government in measuring native customary rights (NCR) land under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code.

He said he had maintained that he had always wanted the NCR land in Sarawak to be measured under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code because it was more fair to its owners.

According to him, the land measurement under Section 18 gives the owners an advantage as they do not have to pay the fees, the land ownership letter is issued to the individual and the tenure is unlimited.

“I would like to state that this is not true, from my standpoint until now, if there is no new amendment to the Sarawak Land Code, I disagree until the consolidation of customary land in Sarawak is continued under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code.

“In my speech at the upcoming Sarawak state assembly, I will elaborate on this,“ the Ba’kelalan assemblyman said when speaking at the launch of the ‘Jaya Desa’ programme at the SJKC Chung Hua Debak today. — Bernama