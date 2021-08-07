My support for PM ‘firm and clear’ — Ismail Abd Muttalib

MARAN: Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib today described his support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) as ‘firm and clear’, and that is why he was among the first to make known his stand.

The member of parliament for Maran (Pahang) said his support was because the country was facing the Covid-19 pandemic and an uncertain economy that needs to be prioritised for the sake of the people.

“By right, there should not be overpoliticking to the extent that we have lost our sights in helping the people face the current situation. This is why I have given my support for the Prime Minister to work for the people... my goals throughout my four terms in Parliament had also always been to serve (the people).

“I have no problems when it (the matter of the legitimacy of the Perikatan Nasional government) is raised in Parliament (for a decision) as my stand is clear. In fact, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has decreed for the matter to be decided in Parliament,” he said.

Ismail told reporters this when met at the Community Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) programme at Felda Jengka 3 here, which involved five modified buses to be used as a mobile vaccination center (PPV).

Ismail also said that his support for the Prime Minister does not mean he has changed in the context of being an Umno member, adding that party colleagues who shared the same sentiment as him also had no intentions to split the party despite being perceived as opposing Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“My support for the Prime Minister and the government of the day is the same as the full support I had given to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when they were prime ministers previously.

“This is our job and it does need to be politicised... what matters is that we serve for the sake of the people, religion, race and country. My support is also for the Pahang government as I know they have been doing a lot of good work for the people,” he said. — Bernama