PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reiterated he will hand over the premiership to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, despite calls for him to serve a full term.

“Different people have different opinions, but a promise is a promise,” he told a press conference at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) annual general assembly here today.

Mahathir, who is also Pakatan Harapan and PPBM chairman, was commenting on a proposal by Kelantan PPBM delegate Zulkifli Zakaria that he remain as prime minister until the next general election.

On the number of delegates who supported the motion for him to remain, Mahathir said he could not tell exactly but added that “many” of them had stood up.

Some PPBM leaders had also suggested that his tenure be discussed at the Pakatan Harapan presidential council.

Mahathir had previously promised that Anwar, who was still in prison when Pakatan Harapan came to power, would become prime minister after two years.

PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the prime minister needed to be given space and time to restore the government machinery he inherited, before handing over power to Anwar.

While voicing support for the motion to have Mahathir stay on as prime minister, he said it was contradictory as they were planning for Anwar to succeed Mahathir.

PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who is also Youth and Sports minister, said the wing would respect whatever decision taken by Mahathir, adding that the matter should first be discussed at the Pakatan Harapan presidential council level.