MYAirline employees lodge police report over salary arrears

SEPANG: A group of up to 20 employees of MYAirline today lodged a police report against the troubled carrier regarding their salary arrears.

They lodged a police report at the Sepang district police headquarters (IPD) here, accompanied by Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) secretary-general Kamarul Baharin Mansor.

Kamarul Baharin told the media that the police report was lodged because MYAirline allegedly failed to make salary payments and did not make contributions to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) since May.

The suspension of cash-strapped MyAirline operations on Oct 12 also raised questions among the company’s more than 500 employees regarding their service status in the company which started its maiden flight on Dec 1, last year.

On Oct 16, MYAirline's interim accountable executive and director Datuk Seri Azharuddin A. Rahman was reported to have said that the company would give priority to resolving two important issues, namely providing refunds to customers who have made payments for ticket bookings and paying staff salaries.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof when contacted confirmed receiving the report and said that the case will be referred to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) IPD and Kuala Langat IPD.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Baharin said the issue requires the government's intervention, especially the Ministry of Human Resources, to ensure the welfare of the airline employees is protected and they can continue their lives.

“Their lives are adversely affected and I hope the government will take note and act immediately,” he said. -Bernama