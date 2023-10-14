MYAirline issues apology, expediting refunds

KUALA LUMPUR: MyAirline has extended its sincere apologies to passengers and aviation agencies affected by the unforeseen suspension of its operations.

Its interim accountable executive Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said the company is expediting the refund process and asked all MyAirline passengers to be patient.

“We are also establishing a hotline to better assist our affected passengers and to facilitate the refund process. They (passengers) are encouraged to provide their booking number (PNR) and email us at customercare@myairline.my,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, all MyAirline personnel are still under full employment, adding that the company has not placed anyone on unpaid leave.

Regarding strategic partnerships, he said MyAirline has received multiple interests to enter into strategic partnerships and it is evaluating the proposals.

“We will continue to provide updates to our valued passengers and related stakeholders,” he said. -Bernama