MYAirline offers more travel options for students with FLYsiswa’s introduction

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s newest low-cost carrier MYAirline Sdn Bhd is offering two travel options for students in both public and private higher institutions via FLYsiswa and MYAirline Students’ Programme.

In a statement today, it said the Transport Ministry’s FLYsiswa initiative extends a RM300 voucher for the purchase of flight tickets to students enrolled in public higher learning institutions across Malaysia.

“The voucher can be redeemed for one or multiple point-to-point flight purchases until Dec 31, 2023, with a travel period of up to the end of March 2024,” the carrier said.

To take advantage of the FLYsiswa airfare initiative, eligible students need to confirm their eligibility at subsidiudara.mot.gov.my, and proceed to register at MYAirline’s FLYsiswa signup page, it explained.

Subsequently, the airline said students would be required to input their unique code during the booking process on the MYAirline website.

Meanwhile, the MYAirline Students’ Programme offers a 20 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets and 15 kilogramme of free baggage allowance to both local and international students.

“With more than 2,700 registered students since its launch in June 2023, this programme is instrumental in alleviating travel expenses for students who want to return home or those who want to broaden their horizons with new experiences,” it said.

MyAirline also said eligible students could purchase last-minute seats (standby basis) on the day of flight departure at the airport check-in counters.

One-way fare from KLIA Terminal 2 to all MYAirline operating destinations in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as vice-versa, is RM130, while one-way fare from KLIA Terminal 2 to all MYAirline operating destinations in Peninsular Malaysia, as well as vice-versa, is RM80.

The government has introduced a subsidy initiative worth RM300 for the purchase of flight tickets for public university students for domestic routes between the peninsula, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan beginning on Aug 15.

MYAirline chief executive officer Rayner Teo said the initiative taken by Transport Ministry would alleviate the burden faced by students and their families, in particular in bridging the connection between Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan.

“This initiative, aligned with our MYAirline Students’ Programme, embodies our commitment to provide connectivity, facilitate exploration, foster curiosity, and make travel a seamless part of every student’s educational pursuit,” he added. -Bernama