MYAirline prioritises refunds and staff salaries amid temporary suspension

SUBANG JAYA: MYAirline Sdn Bhd will prioritise two issues after its decision to temporarily suspend operations, namely refunding affected passengers and paying its staff salaries, both to be settled within this year.

MYArline interim accountable executive Datuk Seri Azharuddin A Rahman said that the two issues will be the first to be settled by the airline once they secure funding from potential investors.

“As of today, we have processed 18,000 emails requesting refunds. We encourage affected customers to email us to expedite the refund process. In total, there are 125,000 affected customers with refunds totalling RM22 million,” he told a press conference on MYAirline’s current status at its headquarters today.

Azharuddin also emphasised that the staff welfare remains the company’s top priority.

“As soon as funding is secured, we will prioritise statutory payments and staff salaries. It is important to note that all staff members remain under MYAirline employment, with no one placed on unpaid leave or terminated to date. We have met with the Ministry of Human Resources to update them on this matter,” he said.

Regarding potential investors, Azharuddin said MYAirline is actively exploring strategic partnerships and has actually received several proposals.

“All these proposals are undergoing detailed evaluation and due diligence.

“It is important to note that discussions with lessors are ongoing to retain our aircraft,” he said.

He encouraged all affected passengers to contact customercare@myairline.my and the hotline at 03-8966 2522, operational from 7 am to 6 pm daily, as they will facilitate the refund process and provide assistance as needed.-Bernama