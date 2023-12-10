MYAirline says exploring all avenues to reactivate operations

KUALA LUMPUR: MYAirline Sdn Bhd, which suspended its operations effective today, said it is “exploring all avenues to reactivate its operations and fly the skies again.”

The low-cost airline said it will “continue to issue further updates when they are available.”

“We respectfully ask for patience from all stakeholders while we evaluate all options.

“We acknowledge the anger and frustration faced by our passengers and all affected parties and MYAirline unequivocally admits its responsibility for this fiasco which was caused by our abrupt notice,” it said in a statement.

The airline said its board of directors and the entire team “humbly apologise to all passengers, Ministry of Transport Malaysia, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), Airports of Thailand, Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM), Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and all affected parties for this turn of events.”

“Due to the deep financial constraints that we are facing at present, we are unable to offer the affected passengers at the airports any immediate service recovery options.

“We would like to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to AirAsia, Batik Air and Malaysian Airlines Group as well as to MAHB for assisting affected passengers in the meantime,” it added.

Earlier today, MYAirline issued a statement saying that it has come to this “extremely painful decision” because of financial pressures that have made it necessary to suspend operations pending the shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation of the airline. -Bernama