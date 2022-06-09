Myanmar couple detained, liquor worth RM119,000 seized

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang Marine Police (PPM) arrested a married Myanmar couple and seized liquor worth RM118,691 including tax in raids under Op Kontraban in Taman Nagasari, Perai, here yesterday.

Marine Police Region One commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said acting on public information and intelligence, a team from the Marine Intelligence Unit (URM) raided two premises at 11 am before detaining the husband and wife aged 30 and 40.

“Under Op Kontraban, we raided a two-storey house in Taman Nagasari to nab the couple and confiscated 1,272 cans of liquor of various brands with duty unpaid.

“Next, the police team inspected another house in the same housing park and found 3,960 cans of liquor there, in all 5,232 cans of liquor were seized worth RM118,691 including tax,“ he said here today.

He said the couple did not have a licence to store and sell liquor.

Shamsol said the couple admitted that all the liquor seized belonged to them and that they had used the two houses as storage.

He said the couple was taken to the Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters and then remanded for five days.

“We are still conducting further investigations to track down other parties involved with the suspects and do not rule out the possibility that they obtained alcohol supplies from smuggling networks before selling them to buyers around the state,“ he said.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967 and the Excise Act 1976.

He urged the public to channel information on criminal activities including cigarette smuggling, drugs and foreigner involvement to telephone number 04-6558222. — Bernama