YANGON: Myanmar authorities have detained 14 illegal migrants bound for Malaysia and two brokers assisting them, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Myanmar News Agency Monday.

With the 14 illegal migrants on board, a vessel was captured by a Myanmar navy vessel patrolling 4.8 km west of Thaechaung village in Sittway, Rakhine state last Wednesday.

The illegal migrants include seven women.

Further investigation revealed that the two brokers gathered the passengers and received 3 million kyats (US$2,000) from each of them to assist in reaching Malaysia.

The police have opened a case against the two brokers and the 14 illegal migrants in accordance with law. — Bernama