Myanmar husband, friend nabbed over attempted murder of wife

BUTTERWORTH: Police detained two Myanmar nationals to assist in the investigation into the attempted murder of one of the suspect’s wife, also a Myanmar national, at a house in Jalan Bagan Jermal, here, recently.

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 18-year-old teenager, the victim’s husband, was arrested after he was found hiding at a rubber estate in Kampung Lancuk Binjai in Pendang, Kedah about 7pm yesterday.

His friend, 20, was nabbed in Butterworth following police surveillance and intelligence.

“In the incident at 1.40am on Aug 20, the next-door neighbour of the Myanmar couple lodged a police report after the 16-year-old victim informed that she was injured by two men including her husband after an argument between them.

“The victim, who is seven weeks’ pregnant, was rushed to Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment and it was confirmed that she had sustained injuries on the upper part of her neck and underwent surgery,” he told Bernama, here, today.

Both the suspects had earlier fled from the scene.

Noorzainy said the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and her husband had quarrels over family issues and before the incident, the suspect had several times threatened to kill his wife and urged her to have an abortion.

He said the police forensic team visited the crime scene to collect evidence and seized a meat chopper knife, believed to be used in the incident.

“The two suspects admitted their involvement in the case while the victim’s husband claimed that he suspected his wife to be unfaithful and having an affair with another man.

“Police also recorded a statement from the victim, who is reported to be in stable condition at the hospital,” he added.

The two men, both unemployed, are being remanded for six days for further investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder. — Bernama