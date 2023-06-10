Myanmar labourer charged with murder of fruit seller

KUALA LUMPUR: A Myanmar labourer was today charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for the murder of a senior citizen fruit seller in Taman OUG last month.

Shofi Husson Fozo Rahman, 26, who was charged with killing Ah Kau @ Yow Chow Chong, 80, at 6.30 pm on Sept 26, noded when the charge was read before Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed.

However no plea was recorded from the accused as murder case is under the purview of High Court.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the death or the 40 years maximum imprisonment if not sentenced to death and whipped not less than 12 times if found guilty. The case is conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal, while the accused was not represented.

The court set Nov 24 for the case to be mentioned again to obtain the post-mortem report.

Earlier, the media reported that an 80-year-old fruit seller died from stabbings in the body and face and following that a suspect was picked up by the police at the crime scene. -Bernama