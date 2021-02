KUANTAN, Feb 11: A Myanmar construction labourer who offered RM3,000 to a policeman for the release of his wife, who was detained for suspected theft, was sentenced to three and a half years jail and fined RM15,000, in default 12 months’ jail, for the offence.

Session Court judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain handed down the sentence on Zainal Hussein Shuna Ali, 26, who pleaded guilty to the charge with offering gratification to an agent.

Zainal Hussein, a holder of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card, was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest.

He was charged with offering the gratification to Sergeant Mohd Shahrul Ashraf Shakir at about noon on Aug 19 last year at the Kuantan district police headquarters.

In mitigation, he said, he earned only RM50 a day, was remorse and promised to not repeat the mistake.

In another case, Ahmad Zamzani sentenced a Bangladeshi construction labourer, Mohammad Rakibul Hasan, 29, to one and a half-month jail and RM1,000 fine, in default a month jail, after the man pleaded guilty to a similar offence.

He was charged with offering RM200 to head of the Bukit Tinggi police station in Bentong, Sergeant Major Maznan Omar, as an inducement to approve him a permit for inter-state travel.

The offence was committed at 9.40 am last Friday (Feb 5).- Bernama