Myanmar man charged with fisherman’s murder

TELUK INTAN: A Myanmar fisherman was charged with the murder of his countryman, also a fisherman, on a boat at Sungai Sumun, Bagan Datuk near here early this month.

Nai San Thein was charged before magistrate Syahdatul Kamilah Zakaria, but no plea was recorded and the court set June 30 for mention to allow the court to get a Myanmarese interpreter as the accused could not understand the Malay language.

Nai San Thein, 35, was charged with the murder of Myint Soe on a boat at Pelantar Ikan Lee Hang Chin Fishery, Bagan Parit 4, Sungai Sumun between 11am and 11.45am last April 6.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence, upon conviction. - Bernama