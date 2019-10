BUKIT MERTAJAM: A Myanmar national died while his friend was injured after they were assaulted with a metal bar by a compatriot in an incident at a house in Permatang Batu, here, yesterday.

The victim, known as Alam, in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and died while receiving treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital (SJH) at 12.40pm today.

Seberang Perai tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the friend of the deceased was sleeping in a room in the house when he was awaken by a commotion in the living room at 1.45pm.

‘’The victim’s friend entered the living room and found that the victim was being assaulted by a fellow country man. He tried to prevent the attack and the man turned on him. Meanwhile, the victim had collapsed and was unconscious,’’ he told reporters here today.

He said the victim’s friend, in his 30s, managed to escape through the back door after wrestling with the assailant for several minutes and sought help from several friends but found the assailant had disappeared, and they sent the unconscious victim to SJH.

Nik Ros Azhan said the victim’s friend who was injured on the head and bruised on the left ribs was also treated at the same hospital.

He said police detained the suspect, who was a holder of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card, from information and intelligence, behind a commercial premises in Taman Desa Damai, here today.

He said further inquiries were going on over the case and the suspect was remanded to help in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama