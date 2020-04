KUALA LUMPUR: A Myanmar national was sentenced to two months’ jail and fined RM3,600 by the magistrate’s court here today for breaking into a supermarket and stealing 45 sacks of onions two weeks ago.

Magistrate Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali meted out the punishment to Ali Kasin, 27, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court ordered him to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on April 14 and to spend another month in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

He committed the offence at the supermarket in Jalan 6/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara, Sentul here at 1.05am on April 11. He was charged under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and a fine, on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Illya Syaheedah Mohd Razif urged the court to impose a just sentence to serve as a lesson to others. Ali was unrepresented.

Earlier, Fardiana Haryanti asked him why he stole large amounts of onions and that police only found six sacks when they arrested him.

The unemployed Ali said he was drunk at the time of the incident and that he made three trips with the trolley to transport the 45 sacks of onions. He later sold 39 sacks at RM15 each.

“This is the first time I have seen someone stealing onions in large quantities. No matter how intoxicated you are, I hope you will try to control yourself and don’t break into people’s houses or premises,“ she said. — Bernama