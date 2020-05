KUALA LUMPUR : Some 600 Myanmar asylum-seekers and refugees near Pudu Market are living in fear of being deported.

Alliance of Chin Refugees coordinator James Bawi Thang Bik told theSun today that there have been calls from the community saying that deportation should not be an option.

Authorities stationed at one of the 22 checkpoints confirmed with theSun that the community here from Bangladesh and Indonesia are being brought to two health screening centres located in the lockdown area.

theSun, on checking an area near Jalan Landak and Jalan 1/77C, saw a health official with a PPE mask leading a group of more than 20 people to a screening station.

The areas under semi-enhanced movement control order (Semco) are areas surrounding the Pudu market, including Jalan Pudu, Jalan Kancil, Jalan Pasar, Jalan Landak, Lorong Brunei 2, and Lorong Brunei 3.

The decision to put these areas under Semco came after 30 Covid-19 cases were detected, all involving foreign workers.

A 1km radius has been cordoned off with razor wires since the Semco was enforced here on Friday May 15.

Officials recently told theSun that those who have been confirmed to have contracted the virus will be sent to the Sg Buloh Hospital and MAEPS quarantine station.