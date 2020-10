KUALA LUMPUR: The #MyAPEC2020 exhibition has amassed over 6,000 registered viewers on the online platform in just under two months since it went live as the first-ever APEC exhibition of its kind, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) said.

The agency said converting the exhibition from physical format into one that functions online entirely, was a direct response by the corporation to rapid digitalisation around the world, catalysed by the restrictions and social distancing guidelines put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“MATRADE’s initiative to organise the #MyAPEC2020 virtual exhibition not only provides business opportunities for companies from Malaysia and other APEC economies to engage with foreign buyers, but also acts as a platform for them to adapt to virtual engagements,” chief executive officer Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa said in a statement today.

Since its launch on Sept 1, 2020, over 300 buyers from 51 economies have registered in the platform, with the top five being Malaysia, Australia, Myanmar, Indonesia and Japan.

#MyAPEC2020 Exhibition is currently hosting over 300 companies comprising both Malaysian and international companies from APEC member economies. These companies promote products and services from eight targeted sectors, namely healthcare, green tech & energy, professional & business services, building materials, transport & logistics, lifestyle, technology as well as innovative food and beverage and agrofood sectors.

The web-based exhibition platform includes features that create an immersive business environment such as for business pitching.

Thirty-two pitching sessions have been carried out, showcasing companies from all the targeted sectors. Viewers were provided the opportunity to contact the respective companies through real-time communications facilities during these sessions.

In addition, 34 virtual business-to-business (B2B) meetings have so far been arranged between exhibitors and local buyers from Malaysia as well as with foreign buyers from the United States, Japan, China, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, among others.

The exhibition also hosts webinars, having broadcast four live presentations on key topics with chat features for participants to engage in question and answer sessions, said MATRADE.

“In view of the travel restrictions around the world where face-to-face meetings are limited, MATRADE would like to encourage more Malaysian companies to leverage on the B2B meeting platform on #MyAPEC2020 virtual exhibition. Through this initiative, Malaysian exporters will be connected to international buyers that are interested to source product and services from Malaysia, arranged by 46 MATRADE overseas offices located all over the world,” Wan Latiff added.

MATRADE will continue to host #MyAPEC2020 Exhibition until Dec 31, 2020, serving as a business engagement platform for companies from APEC member economies to network among themselves as well as with the global business community. -Bernama