KUALA LUMPUR: MyAqsa Defenders (MAD) has successfully raised RM17.8 million funds in public donations which will be channelled as humanitarian aid for the Palestinians.

MAD, which was established as a coalition of young people from various NGOs, celebrities and humanitarian icons, in a statement, said the funds will be channelled in stages to the Malaysia Clinic-Al-Aqsa project, Legal Services in Sheikh Jarrah, Poor Family Kafalah in Baitul Maqdis and Gaza Emergency Relief project.

“In addition, a special fundraising campaign by NGO members of the Coalition has also been running since the first day of the Israeli attack.

“This shows how concerned Malaysians are with the Palestinian struggle and their confidence in this Coalition to manage this trust with integrity and transparency,” the statement said.

It said the Coalition is committed to the agenda of good governance, transparency, and accountability in implementing programs and humanitarian projects in Palestine as well as at home.

MAD adapts a check and balance framework in the MAD management and administration ecosystem, which includes creating a strategic plan towards the year 2030, which will be a measure of the sustainability of social impact on the beneficiary community in Palestine, it said.

Among the affiliate partners of MAD are Cinta Gaza Malaysia, Global Peace Mission Malaysia, Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (MAPIM), Malaysia for Syria, Al Azhar Care, Cinta Syria Malaysia, Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) and Cakna Palestin. -Bernama