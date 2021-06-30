MyAssist MSME Portal, one-stop centre to assist SMEs — Muhyiddin (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today launched the MyAssist MSME Portal, a one-stop centre and new norm solution for business facilitation needs of the small and medium-sized entreprises (SMEs).

The Prime Minister said as a government’s initiative under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), the portal provides a platform for SMEs to seek business advisory and information, guidance and digital marketing opportunities.

“The platform will assist SMEs to solve their business-related problems and issues in the new norm. This is proof of the government’s commitment to ensure that local SMEs will continue to be empowered to face current challenges.”

Muhyiddin said this in a pre-recorded speech for the virtual launch of MyAssist MSME Portal and National SME Week 2021 today.

He said it was timely that the portal was developed during the Covid-19 pandemic which had forced society to adopt the use of digital applications in many aspects of daily life, hence increase the use of information technology.

Muhyiddin said SME entrepreneurs need to reform and embrace the idea of digitisation in order to be able to compete and increase their efficiency in business.

“Digitisation is an important element, not only to revive the business but also to those who want to start a business. So, entrepreneurs can no longer have that wait-and-see attitude,” he said.

In order to improve the digital network in the country, the Prime Minister said the government had announced the implementation of the national digital infrastructure plan, Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela), which will be the country’s digital communication improvement platform under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021–2025).

Jendela will be the platform to achieve that aspiration by accelerating the country’s digital connectivity through the distribution of mobile, fibre optic and wireless access and paving the way to 5G, he explained.

He said the implementation of a nationwide digitisation plan would be of great benefit to all segments of society in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin described SME Corp Malaysia’s effort to organise the National SME Week 2021 virtually via the MyAssist MSME portal as appropriate.

He said the National SME Week themed ‘Small Businesses, Big Ideas’ was hoped to be the stepping stone for SME operators to venture into online business and gain bigger access to a wider market by exploring cross-border businesses at the international level.

While congratulating the launch of the Asean Access portal on June 16, the Prime Minister said the portal also has on display trade information and market access for the SME to explore in order to expand their business to the Asean region.

“I believe the Asean Access portal, which also hosts the MyAssist, will be the pathway for local SMEs to spread their wings abroad and for foreign SMEs to choose Malaysia as their destination for investment and business expansion, hence boost the country’s economic growth,” he said.

Muhyiddin also hoped that Malaysians, as consumers, will give their full support to the micro, small and medium-scale entrepreneurs by using their social media platforms positively to increase awareness and promote the products and services of local SMEs.

“To the micro, small and medium-scale entrepreneurs, I call on all of you to make optimal use of the MyAssist MSME portal to expand your business.

“The portal, with its interactive advisory module, business matching, e-exhibition and online exposition is a one-stop centre of the future. And the future is now,” he added. — Bernama