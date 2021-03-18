‘MyBaikHati’ campaign to boost competitiveness, bridge digital gap — Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: The ‘MyBaikHati’ campaign under the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and the Economy (Pemerkasa) aims to enhance the country’s competitiveness in order to reduce the digital divide, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

He said the campaign, which uses the concept of crowdsourcing, would involve collecting donations of used devices from businesses and individuals through selected branches of six telecommunications companies.

The companies involved are Celcom Axiata Bhd, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Bhd, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd and TIME dotCom Bhd.

Saifuddin, in a statement today, said the campaign to collect, repair and distribute the used devices would run for 12 months, starting from the Klang Valley.

“Contributions of used devices from Malaysians and concerned companies will be collected and repaired at a cost of up to RM500 per unit by the telecommunications companies,“ he said.

Saifuddin said devices that were repaired would be channelled to eligible B40 recipients based on a list provided by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), while devices that could not function would be disposed of and recycled safely through the e-Waste programme.

“The MyBaikHati campaign has been planned with the awareness that every family needs smart devices, so that they are not left behind in terms of study, work as well as other day-to-day dealings under the new norm,“ he said.

According to him, the concept of crowdsourcing used devices will encourage the public and the corporate sector to work together and help the underprivileged during this difficult time.

“Therefore, on behalf of the government, I fully support this effort and call on the public and businesses to make it a success by donating used devices that can be repaired and reused,“ he said.

Saifuddin also welcomed efforts by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and key players in the telecommunications industry to promote the MyBaikHati campaign. — Bernama