MyBrain programme to be reimplemented next year

PUTRAJAYA: The MyBrain15 scholarship programme will be reimplemented next year and will be known as MyBrain 2.0, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) announced today.

He said the programme will allocate RM20 million per intake with a target of 500 recipients a year in competitive fields at various levels and is aimed to boost the number of post graduate degree holders to fulfil the intelectual human capital and local expertise to support the country’s development.

The recipients will be from the unemployed or those without fixed incomes, including private university lecturers, to further their studies at the masters and doctorate levels, he said, adding that the programme was one of the ministry’s high impact products first introduced in 2011 but ended in 2013.

“Considering its potential and the government’s efforts in boosting the number of intellectuals and experts, the government has agreed to reimplement the programme next year,” he said at the MyBrain 2.0 luanch and presentation of offer letters for 2023 here today.

Mohamed Khaled said the programme will be reinforced in terms of scope and implementation, including tidying contracts to avoid conflicting terms in sponsorship and the introduction of a more digital and user friendly system.

“Applications for the programme will be open from January 2024,” he said. -Bernama