KUALA LUMPUR: The e-hailing service company MyCar has suspended the account of a driver who was allegedly rude to a passenger.

MyCar chief executive officer Mohd Noah Maideen said the action was taken after hearing the explanation from both parties.

“The issue was solved amicably and MyCar also apologised to the passenger concerned,“ Mohd Noah said in a statement today.

On Tuesday, a news portal reported that a female passenger claimed a MyCar driver was being rude and did not accord proper service to his customer via her Twitter feed. — Bernama