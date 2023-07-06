MyCC joins forces with KPDN on sugar issues

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) said it is aware of the various issues surrounding the supply and sale of sugar within the market, including various allegations of hoarding, conditional sale, and refusal to supply by certain players in the market.

These practices are now being monitored closely, it said and expressed its commitment to taking appropriate action to safeguard competition in the market, including protecting the interest of the consumers.

“MyCC is now working closely with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to ensure the market is free from any distortion for the sake of the consumers. MyCC will leave no avenue unexplored in our actions, including to launch a comprehensive investigation, if necessary. Consumers can trust MyCC’s commitment to enforcing the Act in order to maintain a level playing field within the sugar industry,” Iskandar Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of MyCC said in a statement today.

“MyCC would like to urge all players in the sugar industry, from the downstream to the upstream, not excluding producers and wholesalers, to re-evaluate their conducts or policies, to ensure their activities are in line with the relevant laws in particular the Competition Act 2010 (the Act).”

Hoarding, which restricts or controls market access and outlets for the supply and/or sale of sugar by a group of sugar players or a dominant sugar player can subject any of them to stern enforcement action under Section 4(2)(c) and 10(2)(b) of the Act, respectively, it pointed out.

MyCC also emphasised that imposing conditions such as tying or bundling to the supply and/or sale of sugar by any major player at any level of the market is also considered an infringement under Section 10(2)(e) of the Act. Additionally, it is prohibited under Section 10(2)(c) of the CA 2010 for any significant players within the sugar market to refuse supply or sale on purpose to any buyers.

All the above three practices are prohibited and can attract penalties of up to 10% of the player’s worldwide turnover.

“It is pertinent to note that MyCC possesses the authority to impose financial penalty independently, notwithstanding any enforcement actions imposed under other relevant laws enforced by KPDN, such as the Control of Supply Act 1961,” Iskandar added.