MyCC monitors PLUS, TnG on implementation of RFID

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) will constantly monitor PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) and Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd (TnG) in relation to the implementation of the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system in line with its role in championing and promoting the process of competition in the interest of all Malaysians.

MyCC chief executive officer Iskandar Ismail in a statement said they had held a discussion with PLUS and TnG last Monday to have a better understanding of the nature of the matter and the latest progress in relation to the implementation of RFID.

“Taking into account the special responsibilities arising from the dominant positions of both enterprises in the relevant markets, MyCC will continue to monitor the situation from time to time and when any competition concern is identified, the Competition Act 2010 will be enforced.

“Secondly, it is pertinent to remember that innovation-related markets can create uncertainty. Thus, MyCC will work closely with the Government to ensure these changes will always serve the consumers’ best interest,” he said.

Iskandar said in light of the increasing complaints by consumers on the issues related to the implementation of RFID across PLUS highways, MyCC also shared its assessment and concerns in the same meeting on the said implementation including enabling access to other payment platforms for the payment of tolls not only via debit or credit cards but also other e-wallet systems.

He said MyCC takes cognisance of the plans to ensure a seamless transition to RFID for highway users and the cooperation between PLUS and TnG in the relevant toll collection system.

“While it welcomes innovation such as the introduction of RFID in the toll collection system, MyCC believes that the implementation of the system needs to be carried out effectively in order to achieve its objective,” he said. - Bernama