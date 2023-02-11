MyCC: Supply and price of chicken stable despite removal of subsidy

KUALA LUMPUR: Chicken supplies and prices remain under control despite the government’s announcement of subsidy removal effective yesterday, the Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC) said.

According to its chief executive officer Iskandar Ismail, the commission’s check competition in the chicken market showed positive signs.

“MyCC has noted chicken supply in the market remains consistent, with prices ranging from RM6.49 to RM11.00 per kilogramme (kg) for the first two days. There have been no complaints received from any party as of today,“ he said in a statement today.

The MyCC will continue monitoring to identify any signs of anti-competitive behaviour and prevent any parties from exploiting the subsidy removal and the elimination of chicken price controls, he added.

“We will not hesitate to take necessary action if there are any signs indicating disruptions to the competitive process by any industry players,“ he said.

Iskandar added that his team works closely with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) as well as Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) to tackle issues in the chicken market competition, especially those related to cartel activities.

MyCC encourages the public to report complaints or provide information about relevant issues on their website at www.mycc.gov.my. -Bernama