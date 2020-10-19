MyCEB secures business events despite rough challenges in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) has obtained 46 new offers won for the business events industry in the country in the third quarter of 2020 despite significant changes due to Covid-19 over the past few months in the global business events landscape.

It said out of 46 bids, 21 won for conventions and exhibitions, 19 won for meetings and incentives and six won for trade exhibitions.

It said for the exhibitions, MyCEB has secured offers from the Asian Consumable Appliances and Smart Electronics Trade Expo (ACASE) 2020, Kuala Lumpur International Logistics and Transport Exhibition (KILAT) 2020 and Asia Fence Expo 2020.

“Looking forward, MyCEB has also astoundingly secured conventions until the year 2022, which are the 19th Asian Battery Conference and Exhibition (19ABC), 16th World Federation of Chiropractic Biennial Congress and Asian Mayor’s Summit on Active Living 2022.

“This proves that MyCEB has managed to continue to hold international business events for Malaysia despite the Malaysian tourism sector being severely affected by the pandemic,“ it said.

Meanwhile, Association of Rehabilitation Physicians Malaysia (MARP) Malaysia president Prof Dr Nazirah Hasnan said with professional and expert services from MyCEB and their experienced industry partners, Malaysia demonstrates strong local support for international representation.

She said the Asia-Oceanian Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (AOCRM) is one of the most well-known conferences in the field of medical rehabilitation and gathers an average of 1,000 participants from all over the world.

“We would like to thank you and your team for the job well done. Your team has supported us in the bid and we have secured the opportunity to host the AOCRM 2024,” she said. — Bernama