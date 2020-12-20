MyCEB to propose border reopenings for business events

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) plans to submit a proposal for the reopening of international borders for business events.

In a statement today, MyCEB said the proposal would involve the opening of borders to business event delegations from neighbouring countries such as Singapore, Thailand and Brunei.

“The move can encourage and revitalise the business events industry and the national economy,” it said.

Nonetheless, MyCEB emphasised that such move must comply with strict standard operating procedures to make Malaysia a safe destination for regional business events activities. -Bernama