MyCreative: Madani economy framework in line with creative industry’s role

KUALA LUMPUR: The Madani Economy’s framework is in line with the creative industry’s role, particularly in improving the people’s quality of life, said MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik.

He said the framework also provides job opportunities and contributes to economic growth as well as the development of cultural and social growth.

MyCreative Ventures is a government investment arm tasked with spurring Malaysia’s creative industry via strategic and innovative funding through debt or equity investments in Malaysian creative companies.

During Bernama TV’s “Malaysia Petang Ini” programme yesterday, Muhammad Bakhtiar said MyCreative has channelled financial aid in the form of loans and grants totalling RM447 million which benefited over 1,000 creative industry entrepreneurs and players since its establishment in 2016.

He added that MyCreative had also allocated RM10.9 million for the development of the creative industry which helped more than 1,000 industry players and entrepeneurs.-Bernama