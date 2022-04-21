MyDigital Corp always prepared to facilitate private sector accelerate digital economy

PUTRAJAYA: MyDIGITAL Corporation, which has been tasked to deliver the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint national initiative to transform Malaysia into a digitally-driven and regional leader in the digital economy, is always prepared to facilitate private sectors to get involved in government projects in accelerating the digital economy in Malaysia.

Senior manager Haily Hussein said private sector engagement in accelerating the digital economy in Malaysia is crucial as well as the usage of emerging technologies to drive innovation.

However, she said the private sector that has the intention to work with the government might face certain bottlenecks, including policy and regulations.

“Here in MyDIGITAL, we will facilitate them fully, provide a platform to solve issues for policy or other restrictions, if any, that may hinder the project implementation,” she said at MyDIGITAL Catalytic Projects Task Force media briefing here today.

She said the task force has approached several Malaysian technology companies involved in the field of big data, cloud computing and machine learning to invest in future government projects including smart health, augmented education, immersive tourism and digital trade.

“When we (task force) engage with them, we ask what kind of technology they use so that we can understand how comprehensive the use of technology is for that specific project.

“For example, a manufacturing company wants to enhance their business via robotic technology but it requires certain infrastructures (so) we would help to facilitate the private sector to bring in certain equipment to solve the manufacturing companies’ issue,” she added. — Bernama