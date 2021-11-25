MyDigital.KKMM: Public to take advantage of digital landscape

PUTRAJAYA: MyDigital.KKMM, a new portal which offers various online services, was launched today to enable people to use and take advantage of the digital landscape, as well as to promote broadband services.

Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix), said the portal, with the concept of virtual exhibition, would be able to enhance the people’s understanding of the digital ecosystem as well as programmes related to digitalisation; it would make it a lot easier for the public to obtain information via one portal.

He said the portal would enable all information under the broadband promotion to be consolidated, and become a portal that was supported by various ministries to showcase content and programmes related to digitalisation.

“This portal provides space for all agencies, ministries and telecommunication companies to ensure that all information is communicated to the public effectively and continuously,” he told reporters after launching MyDigital.KKMM today.

Annuar said MyDigital.KKMM was different from other portals as it has a virtual exhibition concept that allowed ministries, agencies and telecommunication companies to promote their respective content and programmes, as well as to reach users easily without browsing many portals at any one time.

He said the portal also focused on empowering the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian family) to be smart and prudent consumers in the use of communication technology, as well as building an informed society through the delivery of information quickly and accurately.

“Don’t look at it as a ministry’s portal, this is a portal for the people. A place for everyone to enter (into the portal) to obtain information,” he said.

He said that MyDigital.KKMM, currently available in Malay and English, and will be improved by making it available in other languages according to ethnic groups, including those in Sabah and Sarawak, as its main objective is to ensure that every Malaysian gets information related to the country’s digital agenda effectively.

“This portal is expected to raise awareness on the importance of the broadband network, and positive use of social media among Malaysians, as digital technology needs to be fully utilised, particularly in facing the transition to a digital ecosystem in line with government efforts in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) and 5G implementation in the country,” he said. — Bernama