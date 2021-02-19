MyDIGITAL to create 500,000 jobs, contribute 22.6 pct to GDP by 2025 -- PM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The MyDIGITAL initiative is expected to create 500,000 jobs in the digital economy and contribute 22.6 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin (pix) said.

The Prime Minister said the initiative would complement national development policies such as the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB 2030).

“MyDIGITAL sets out a combination of initiatives and targets across the three phases of implementation until 2030.

“By 2025, the digital economy is expected to contribute 22.6 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product,“ he said when launching the MyDIGITAL and Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint virtually here on Friday.

Muhyiddin said that the government would also encourage 875,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to accept the use of e-commerce.

Besides that, he said the initiatives under the auspices of MyDIGITAL could also catalyse 5,000 startup companies in the next five years.

He said this initiative will also be the starting point to attract new investments worth RM70 billion in the digital sector from within and outside the country.

The government is targeting the level of productivity of the economic sector to be 30 per cent higher than what has been achieved today, by 2030.

For the public sector, he said all agencies will provide cashless transaction facilities as the main choice by 2022.

To spur innovation and create an effective digital ecosystem, he said four important types of digital infrastructure under MyDIGITAL need to be built first. -Bernama

More to come