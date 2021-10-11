MyDigitalMaker Fair 2021 kicks off

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation’s (MDEC) flagship event #MyDigitalMaker fair which aspires to transform Malaysian youth from digital users to digital producers, is being held virtually again this year.

The #MyDigitalMaker Fair 2021, the second year held on a virtual platform, from Oct 11 to Nov 21, is taking place in a five-part series with each focusing on specific localities - Perak, east coast, Kedah, Sabah as well as the central and southern regions, said MDEC.

“Each series has been designed to give visitors a hands-on digital experience through a variety of exciting programmes - career path awareness, digital-making workshops for teachers and students, self-learning content, competitions, webinars, and exhibitions,“ it said in a statement today.

The digital fair provides experiential opportunities as well as inspire future generations to embark on career pathways towards digital technology in line with the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL).

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) in a statement said initiatives such as MDEC’s #mydigitalmaker Movement aimed to play a crucial role to prosperously transform ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (the Malaysian Family) into being digitally-savvy, to achieve the goals of MyDIGITAL and the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“We must future-proof our children with essential skills that will help them thrive in the fast-evolving digital economy,“ Annuar said.

MDEC said to-date, more than 2.2 million children had benefited from the initiative through the integration of computational thinking and coding into the national school curriculum, co-curricular activities in schools as well as extra-curricular activities in more than 60 Digital Maker Hubs and by the #mydigitalmaker ecosystem partners.

To provide more localised content at the grassroots level, MDEC said this year’s virtual fair is being jointly hosted by five strategic partners - Perak’s State Education Department, Jazari Robot Resources, Kedah State Government via Kedah Digital Centre, iTrain Kids Sdn Bhd and Petrosains Sdn Bhd.

The virtual fair will commence with the Perak session, which is also being extended to Penang, from Oct 11 to 15 where participants can look forward to workshops and sharing sessions by Digital Perak Corporation Holdings, Universiti Teknologi Petronas, National STEM Association (Perak) and Asia Drone IoT Technologies.

“Each fair will last for a week to give local communities ample time to access the more than 100 workshops, webinars and tutorials organised for the students and teachers,“ said MDEC.

The #MyDigitalMaker Fair 2021 will also feature exclusive content from a wide range of tech and communication players such as TikTok Malaysia, IBM Malaysia, PlayStation Studios Malaysia, Digi Telecommunications and Maxis, as well as local and international non-profit organisations such as UNICEF Malaysia and Code.org.

Since its inception in 2017, the #MyDigitalMaker event has brought awareness about digital innovation and creativity to over 82,000 participants.

