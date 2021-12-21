Mydin boss forgives looters

PETALING JAYA: The owner of the Mydin hypermarket chain that was looted during the floods at Taman Sri Muda has forgiven those who had stolen from the store.

Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin said while he does not condone theft, he understands the ‘desperation’ behind the incident.

“I do not support the act of stealing. However, in times of emergency, perhaps they had no other choice and were forced to do so to survive.

“I sincerely menghalalkan (allow) them to do so,“ Ameer said in a statement today.

Ameer also pointed that losses at the store amounted to millions of ringgit.

Yesterday, Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said there were several cases of break-ins at the flood-hit area involving the Mydin Mart, KK Super Mart, 7-Eleven and other grocery stores between 1pm and 2pm.

He said police dispatched personnel to the affected stores on getting wind of the looting.

It was reported that government coordinated supplies only arrived two days after floodwaters rose to dangerous levels.

This had caused many to go hungry, forcing them to take drastic action.

The Klang Valley saw some of the worst floods in decades over the weekend. Several deaths have been reported since yesterday.