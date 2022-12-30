Mydin contributes school supplies to 400 B40 pupils

KUALA LUMPUR: Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) has recently donated school supplies to 400 pupils from five schools dan two welfare homes to reflect its concern over the welfare and learning needs of underprivileged children.

In a statement, Mydin said the donation was under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme Mydin Prihatin ‘Jelajah Generasi Pintar’ held at Mydin Seremban 2, Negeri Sembilan on Dec 27, and each pupil received one set of school uniforms worth RM150.

The recipients comprised pupils and students from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gadong Jaya, Seremban (Negeri Sembilan); SK Bukit Hampar (Melaka); SK Sri Melanta Jaya, Sandakan (Sabah); and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tun Abang Haji Openg and Sekolah Encik Buyong, Kuching (Sarawak).

Pupils and students from Rumah Jagaan Telaga Kasih Nur Muhammad, Subang Jaya (Selangor) and Persatuan Pendidikan Anak-Anak Yatim Lipis (Pahang) also received the donations.

In the same statement, Mydin executive director Ahimmat Mydin said they were committed to ensuring that needy pupils received proper education like other fortunate students.

“We truly understand and are very close to the society, especially the B40 group, (and) the challenging economic situation has impacted their spending pattern.

“Therefore, as a responsible corporation, we feel the need to continue this annual programme to ensure that we can bring happiness to the students,” he said.

Mydin Prihatin is a CSR initiative with Mydin’s business partners and suppliers to assist the needy. - Bernama