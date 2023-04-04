myIDENTITY detects 46,000 individuals using fake identity to apply for public service posts

KUALA LUMPUR: The myIDENTITY system developed by the National Registration Department (NRD) in 2012 has helped the Public Service Commission (PSC) to verify the authenticity of information of individuals applying for positions in the public service.

In a statement today, NRD said the integration of the system also enables PSC to carry out a verification check on the applicant’s citizenship status which is a mandatory requirement because positions in the public sector are reserved for Malaysians only.

“The department is always in contact and cooperates with PSC if it is found that an applicant has submitted inaccurate information and committed errors related to identity documents under the Act or regulations enforced by this department.

“NRD also provides myIDENTITY System facility to government agencies for the purpose of sharing basic individual data. It also allows agencies to have access to this system to cross-check the agency’s customer data with NRD data to confirm the validity of the customer’s personal information,” the statement said.

So far, 51 agencies have been granted access to this system, while for agencies that do not have access, data review can be carried out by applying to the department according to requirements.

Yesterday, Berita Harian reported that PSC tracked and blocked over 46,000 individuals including foreigners and those who are using false identities from applying for public service posts from 2020 until March 15 this year.

They were among the 2.2 million applicants who filled in personal information to apply for vacancies offered in the public service sector over the past two years. - Bernama